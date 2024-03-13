Author Ying Chang Compestine reimagines a classic fairytale with Chinese culture and cuisine

"Ra Pu Zel and the Stinky Tofu” is a Rapunzel — inspired story. Author Ying Chang Compestine talks about why she made her version of the fairytale about a Chinese princess. In Compestine's retelling, it’s going to take more than a handsome prince to convince the princess to leave the tower. He needs to bring a yummy dish with him too.

In this interview Compestine talks about the book, her use of food in stories and how growing up in China during the Chinese Cultural Revolution inspires her work.