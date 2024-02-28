Behind the Scenes with DJ Eryka

This Black history month, Black folks are witnessing a moment of reclamation of country music. On February 11, Beyonce released two country singles, sparking a conversation about who gets to sing country.

And, when a country stationwouldn’t air the song, fans were quick to call and send messages to the station, which then played it.

So, who gets to claim country music?

In this interview with KALW's own DJ Eryka Vargas, we hear about their music selection, musical influences, and what counts as country music.

You can tune into hear DJ Eryka Vargas spinning on KALW on Sunday from 2–4 p.m.

And, this Friday, March 1, KALW will be launching a new music series "On Repeat." KALW DJs will talk about three songs they can't stop listening to with host Tshego Letsoalo. Fridays at 7:35 a.m.