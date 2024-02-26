© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Tommy Orange on growing up in Oakland and his new novel 'Wandering Stars"

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published February 26, 2024 at 3:00 AM PST
Tommy Orange
Michael Lionstar
Tommy Orange

Tommy Orange ignited the literary world with his debut novel “There, There.” The bestselling book is about several indigenous characters whose paths lead to a big powwow at the Oakland Coliseum. His new novel “Wandering Stars” introduces us to some of the ancestors of the characters from his first book. It’s both a prequel and sequel to “There, There.”

“Wandering Stars” takes readers from Colorado during the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre to modern day Oakland. It’s about generational trauma and addiction in the Native American community. In this interview he talks about growing up in Oakland and the themes in "Wandering Stars."

This interview aired in the February 26, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
