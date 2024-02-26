Tommy Orange on growing up in Oakland and his new novel 'Wandering Stars"

Tommy Orange ignited the literary world with his debut novel “There, There.” The bestselling book is about several indigenous characters whose paths lead to a big powwow at the Oakland Coliseum. His new novel “Wandering Stars” introduces us to some of the ancestors of the characters from his first book. It’s both a prequel and sequel to “There, There.”

“Wandering Stars” takes readers from Colorado during the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre to modern day Oakland. It’s about generational trauma and addiction in the Native American community. In this interview he talks about growing up in Oakland and the themes in "Wandering Stars."

This interview aired in the February 26, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.