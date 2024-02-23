KALW Public Media seeks a part-time producer for Your Call
Your Call is a syndicated, listener participation show hosted by Rose Aguilar. It airs weekdays from 10-11am PT on KALW in San Francisco.
Our aim is to engage listeners in conversations about current events, politics, the climate crisis, the arts, and the media, with a focus on the ways people can get involved, make change, and build community.
We're looking for a part-time producer who:
- is immersed in news and current affairs and has new ideas about facilitating dialogue and bringing listeners into conversations that matter
- has excellent writing, editing, and fact-checking skills, as well as sound editorial judgment
- maintains high standards for all written materials, especially radio scripts and web copy
- can handle daily deadlines and the pressures of live radio
- works well independently, on a small team, and enjoys creative collaboration
- has four or more years of radio experience, preferably with a public affairs program
Duties & responsibilities:
- produce Tuesdays at 10am and fill-in work throughout the year
- bring show and guest ideas to weekly editorial meeting
- schedule, pre-interview, and prepare guests for broadcast
- conduct and provide research materials for the host
- write promos, web copy, script intro, and questions in collaboration with the host
- update the program website and upload the show
- screen phone calls, direct engineers, and communicate with the host during broadcast
- develop creative ideas to promote the show and podcast on social media
Please submit the following materials to rose@kalw.org by March 15, 2024:
- resume
- cover letter about what you’d bring to Your Call and KALW and why you want to work with us
- two show ideas with up to three guests
The pay is $300 per show. This is fixed term contract.
We’ll consider a remote applicant as long as you’re familiar with Bay Area issues and politics.