KALW Public Media seeks a part-time producer for Your Call

Your Call is a syndicated, listener participation show hosted by Rose Aguilar. It airs weekdays from 10-11am PT on KALW in San Francisco.

Our aim is to engage listeners in conversations about current events, politics, the climate crisis, the arts, and the media, with a focus on the ways people can get involved, make change, and build community.

We're looking for a part-time producer who:



is immersed in news and current affairs and has new ideas about facilitating dialogue and bringing listeners into conversations that matter

has excellent writing, editing, and fact-checking skills, as well as sound editorial judgment

maintains high standards for all written materials, especially radio scripts and web copy

can handle daily deadlines and the pressures of live radio

works well independently, on a small team, and enjoys creative collaboration

has four or more years of radio experience, preferably with a public affairs program

Duties & responsibilities:

produce Tuesdays at 10am and fill-in work throughout the year

bring show and guest ideas to weekly editorial meeting

schedule, pre-interview, and prepare guests for broadcast

conduct and provide research materials for the host

write promos, web copy, script intro, and questions in collaboration with the host

update the program website and upload the show

screen phone calls, direct engineers, and communicate with the host during broadcast

develop creative ideas to promote the show and podcast on social media

Please submit the following materials to rose@kalw.org by March 15, 2024:

resume

cover letter about what you’d bring to Your Call and KALW and why you want to work with us

two show ideas with up to three guests

The pay is $300 per show. This is fixed term contract.

We’ll consider a remote applicant as long as you’re familiar with Bay Area issues and politics.