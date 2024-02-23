© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

KALW Public Media seeks a part-time producer for Your Call

KALW
Published February 23, 2024 at 3:20 PM PST

Your Call is a syndicated, listener participation show hosted by Rose Aguilar. It airs weekdays from 10-11am PT on KALW in San Francisco.

Our aim is to engage listeners in conversations about current events, politics, the climate crisis, the arts, and the media, with a focus on the ways people can get involved, make change, and build community.

We're looking for a part-time producer who:

  • is immersed in news and current affairs and has new ideas about facilitating dialogue and bringing listeners into conversations that matter
  • has excellent writing, editing, and fact-checking skills, as well as sound editorial judgment
  • maintains high standards for all written materials, especially radio scripts and web copy
  • can handle daily deadlines and the pressures of live radio
  • works well independently, on a small team, and enjoys creative collaboration
  • has four or more years of radio experience, preferably with a public affairs program

Duties & responsibilities:

  • produce Tuesdays at 10am and fill-in work throughout the year
  • bring show and guest ideas to weekly editorial meeting
  • schedule, pre-interview, and prepare guests for broadcast
  • conduct and provide research materials for the host
  • write promos, web copy, script intro, and questions in collaboration with the host
  • update the program website and upload the show
  • screen phone calls, direct engineers, and communicate with the host during broadcast
  • develop creative ideas to promote the show and podcast on social media

Please submit the following materials to rose@kalw.org by March 15, 2024:

  • resume
  • cover letter about what you’d bring to Your Call and KALW and why you want to work with us
  • two show ideas with up to three guests

The pay is $300 per show. This is fixed term contract.
We’ll consider a remote applicant as long as you’re familiar with Bay Area issues and politics.
