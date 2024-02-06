Nancy Cato and Ajuan Mance on honoring Black men, boys and Black imaginations in their art

Nancy Cato turned a Bayview mural she created into the book “Jamari’s Journey.” It’s about a Black boy who escapes the oppressions in his life through a magic portal. Ajuan Mance's“What Do Brothas Do All Day,” celebrates Black men through illustrations of them in everyday life. We were in conversation at Books Inc. in Alameda.

Thank you to Books Inc. in Alameda and their Events Coordinator Jerry Thompson. We’ll keep you posted on future “Sights and Sounds” in-person events.

This interview aired in the February 6, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.