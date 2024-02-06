© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Nancy Cato and Ajuan Mance on honoring Black men, boys and Black imaginations in their art

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published February 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
(l-r) Books Inc. Alameda Event Coordinator Jerry Thompson, KALW's Jenee Darden, artists Nancy Cato and Ajuan Mance
Douglas Despres
(l-r) Books Inc. Alameda Event Coordinator Jerry Thompson, KALW's Jenee Darden, artists Nancy Cato and Ajuan Mance

Nancy Cato turned a Bayview mural she created into the book “Jamari’s Journey.” It’s about a Black boy who escapes the oppressions in his life through a magic portal. Ajuan Mance'sWhat Do Brothas Do All Day,” celebrates Black men through illustrations of them in everyday life. We were in conversation at Books Inc. in Alameda.

Thank you to Books Inc. in Alameda and their Events Coordinator Jerry Thompson. We’ll keep you posted on future “Sights and Sounds” in-person events. 

This interview aired in the February 6, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
