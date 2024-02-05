Behind bars, people are working to save the kelp forests

Kelton O’Connor grew up hiking out to rugged beaches in Marin County. Being close to nature is one of the things he misses most inside San Quentin State Prison. These days, it’s easy to feel powerless in a cell, bombarded with news of climate change and natural disasters. But when Kelton read about the deterioration of kelp forests, he knew he had to take action in any way he could. Uncuffed producer Brian Asey captured Kelton’s story.

Incarcerated people have as many reasons to care about the environment as anybody on the streets. Environmental crises don't impact us less in here just because there's walls around us. That doesn't change the droughts, heat waves...It doesn't change anything. Kelton O'Connor

For more info on Earth Equity and Sea Forester, visit their website: https://www.earthequity.eco/

