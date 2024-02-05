© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Behind bars, people are working to save the kelp forests

KALW | By Brian Asey,
Uncuffed
Published February 5, 2024 at 3:00 AM PST
Kelton O'Connor explains his program to a group of visitors and incarcerated people during a media and arts event at San Quentin. Kelton helped found an environmental group inside prison called Earth Equity.
Greg Eskridge
/
KALW / Uncuffed
Kelton O'Connor explains his program to a group of visitors and incarcerated people during a media and arts event at San Quentin. Kelton helped found an environmental group inside prison called Earth Equity.

Kelton O’Connor grew up hiking out to rugged beaches in Marin County. Being close to nature is one of the things he misses most inside San Quentin State Prison. These days, it’s easy to feel powerless in a cell, bombarded with news of climate change and natural disasters. But when Kelton read about the deterioration of kelp forests, he knew he had to take action in any way he could. Uncuffed producer Brian Asey captured Kelton’s story.

Incarcerated people have as many reasons to care about the environment as anybody on the streets. Environmental crises don't impact us less in here just because there's walls around us. That doesn't change the droughts, heat waves...It doesn't change anything.
Kelton O'Connor

For more info on Earth Equity and Sea Forester, visit their website: https://www.earthequity.eco/

This story was produced by Bryan Asey with help from Angela Johnston, Ninna Gaensler-Debs and sound designer Eric Maserati-E Abercrombie.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.
Brian Asey
Brian Asey is the father of three children: two sons and a daughter. His passion is using his extensive multimedia experience to dispel negative images with which mainstream media frequently portray the incarcerated. He directs and edits programming for SQTV, helping to choose and shape the institution TV content. Brian is a member of the San Quentin’s Day of Peace Committee, and serves as General Manager of the San Quentin Basketball Program. He is also the proud recipient of an A.A. degree from Mount Tamalpais College. He continues to be dedicated to doing whatever he can to help transform the lives of those who have negative influence in our communities and neighborhoods into positive role models.
