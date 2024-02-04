What's your favorite Lunar New Year dish? Tell us about it.

Feb. 10 marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year. It's one of the most important festivals in many Asian countries, including Vietnam, China and Korea, as well as the Asian diaspora. The holiday prompts what is considered one of the world's largest annual human migrations as hundreds of millions of people travel back to their hometowns to be with their families. Festivities can last up to two weeks.

Much like Thanksgiving, certain foods are eaten only at this time of year. Sticky rice cakes called banh chung and candied fruits called mut are popular in Vietnam. In China, foods like whole fish and dumplings bring good luck.

Do you have a favorite Lunar New Year recipe?

