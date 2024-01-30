New affordable housing units in Berkeley ready this spring

Oaklandside reports the building – which will open this spring – will have18 studios, 21 one-bedrooms, 26 two-bedrooms and 23 three-bedroom apartments, all with Internet access. The building will also boast a ground-floor courtyard and a parking area for bicycles.

The project is part of a plan to revitalize the Adeline Corridor, including the construction of 1,200 homes and a new plaza near the Ashby BART.

To qualify for an apartment, prospective tenants must make between 30-60 percent of the area medium income – or between about $31,000 to roughly $62,000–a-year for a one-person household.

Ten units will be reserved for residents with Section 8 vouchers.As part of Berkeley’s affordable housing preference policy, applicants whose families lost their homes to make way for construction of BART in the 1960s will be given top priority. Preference will also be given to the homeless or those at risk of becoming homeless.

Those interested in the units have until February 12th to fill out an application, which can be done online. Applications will be reviewed on a lottery basis until a limit of 3,000 is reached and all the units are filled.