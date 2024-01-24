© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Uncuffed
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Life Allergic: How food allergies make prison meals more unappetizing

KALW | By Bryan Mazza,
Uncuffed
Published January 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Bruce Grizzle poses in Solano State Prison, surrounded by all the things he cannot eat because of his food allergies.
Bryan Mazza
/
KALW / Uncuffed
Bruce Grizzle poses in Solano State Prison, surrounded by treats he cannot eat because of his food allergies.

“What is the first meal you are planning to eat after you are released from prison?”

For Bruce Grizzle, that question takes on extra meaning because he has a rare condition that affects his digestive system. That means dozens of foods – and even more food additives – are off the menu.

I’m not a picky eater. My body just forces me to be.
Bruce Grizzle

Bruce spoke with Uncuffed producer, Bryan Mazza, at Solano State Prison about navigating more than 20 years of incarceration with severe allergies.

This story was produced by Bryan Mazza with help from Kathy Novak, Sonia Paul, and sound designer Eric Maserati-E Abercrombie.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook 

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org
Tags
Uncuffed Personal StoriesFrom The Producers Of UncuffedCrosscurrents
Bryan Mazza
An avid listener of radio, award winning podcaster, and published author, Bryan Mazza spends his time writing, teaching, and training service animals for those in need. A native of California, Mazza uses his experiences to help others and to shape his artistic perspective in his many endeavors in both radio and creative writing.
See stories by Bryan Mazza
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
See stories by Uncuffed