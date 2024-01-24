Life Allergic: How food allergies make prison meals more unappetizing

“What is the first meal you are planning to eat after you are released from prison?”

For Bruce Grizzle, that question takes on extra meaning because he has a rare condition that affects his digestive system. That means dozens of foods – and even more food additives – are off the menu.

I’m not a picky eater. My body just forces me to be. Bruce Grizzle

Bruce spoke with Uncuffed producer, Bryan Mazza, at Solano State Prison about navigating more than 20 years of incarceration with severe allergies.

This story was produced by Bryan Mazza with help from Kathy Novak, Sonia Paul, and sound designer Eric Maserati-E Abercrombie.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org