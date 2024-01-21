© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Made

Shortcut to the Mountaintop (2024)

By David Boyer
Published January 21, 2024 at 12:44 PM PST

Back in 1992, Peter Bochan put together a tribute to Martin Luther Jr that mixed some of Dr King’s most famous speeches with music from Stevie Wonder, The Freedom Singers, Soul II Soul, and others. Dr King turned 95 on January 15, 2024. To honor his birthday, we have updated “A Shortcut to the Mountaintop” by adding “The King” from Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, as well as by including this cover by John Legend from the 2008 album Yes We Can. That album was initially released just days before Barack Obama was elected the 44th president of the United States.
Bay Made
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
