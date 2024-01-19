The Mill Valley Festival returns with Fleet Foxes, Margo Price, and more

The Bay Area’s fantastic music festival season is set to kick off with the Mill Valley Music Festival, a two-day multi-genre arts and culture event produced by the Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce and Noise Pop Industries. Taking place from Saturday, May 11 to Sunday, May 12 at Friends Field, the festival is headlined by Fleet Foxes and Greensky Bluegrass.

The festival grounds sit pretty below the slopes of Mount Tamalpais and the sprawling grove will feature world-class food, drink, and art. Plus, of course, two days' worth of music to move and groove the soul. Along with Fleet Foxes and Greensky Bluegrass, festival-goers will get to hear the likes of KALW favorites Thee Sacred Souls, Margo Price, and The Rebirth Brass Band.

The Mill Valley Music Festival is also a family-friendly affair and there will be plenty of activity and programming to keep all members of your crew entertained. VIP and General Admission, plus discounted senior and teen tickets, are on sale now through the festival website.