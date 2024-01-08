KALW is hiring a Development & Communications Manager

Job Title: Development & Communications Manager, FT

Location: San Francisco, California/Remote

KALW Public Media has an outstanding opportunity for an emerging marketing, community engagement, or development specialist with an understanding of fundraising, media and/or social impact - and a proven track record of creative problem-solving and storytelling - to join in a high-growth, high-impact, well-respected, mission-driven organization that is on the creative edge of understanding the power of public media in 21st Century America.

About KALW Public Media

Alongside a growing music discovery program, KALW delivers clear, engaging, and informative audio-first journalism and cultural programming. The people here are deeply committed to the work — even when stretched to their full capacity — and the heartbeat of the place is strong. The staff truly believes in a mission of feeding minds, filling hearts, keeping community members informed, and connecting people. A critical part of the national public media ecosystem, KALW serves as an incubator for next-generation talent and stories and is responsible for seeding producers and reporters in public media and audio journalism across the country.

KALW has a long and important history here in San Francisco and the greater Bay Area, having created the first FM broadcast training program in the country, including a unique program that invested in women in radio broadcasting during World War II. Today, KALW continues this tradition with tuition-free journalism training, a summer podcast academy for teens, and Uncuffed, which offers radio and podcast training to people in the carceral system.

We are seeking a Development & Communications Manager to help bring KALW into our next phase of operations.

The Development & Communications Manager will serve as an integral member of the KALW team. The Manager will work closely with leadership to inspire staff and provide holistic, visionary language, materials, and strategies to support the organization’s commitment to community and financial strength. This is a new position designed to support the growth of KALW as a social impact storytelling organization through a variety of media with a focus on working with community partners and funders.

The Development & Communications Manager will work closely with the leadership team and push the boundaries of how we talk about the power of storytelling, journalism, and culture.

About the Position

KALW Public Media is seeking a superstar manager to help evolve our institutional communications and development work. The right candidate will have at least three years of experience in handling project management needs of a mid-sized nonprofit. The ideal candidate should have a track record of working with and supporting diverse audiences; exceptional verbal and written communication skills, including keen attention to detail; excellent project management and multi-tasking skills; an aptitude to learn and absorb KALW’s full range of programming; an ability to collaborate with content creators, social media practitioners and development staff, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced work environment. We are looking for a candidate who is bright, creative, graceful under pressure, and looking to develop their on-the-ground knowledge and expertise. The position helps develop, oversee, and distribute the story of KALW, the issues KALW tackles, and the journalists and culture makers the organization invests in.

Key Responsibilities

2024 marks a major transition in the organization’s story, and we are hoping to find the right person to help tell it. The Development & Communications Manager will work closely with the organizational leadership and staff to oversee an institutional fundraising and marketing calendar that supports the work of the organization, the development and social impact strategies, and the journalists and media makers with whom the organization is aligned. This new position is crucial now to capitalize on a successful transition and multiple fundraising and strategic development opportunities.

Project Management

You will serve as lead project manager for marketing and development efforts in order to best raise the profile of the organization. Given our high volume of dynamic activities, effective project management will require great people management and communication skills, ease with technology, and excellent organizational and time management skills. We want a candidate who loves delivering high-quality product on time!

Design and Delivery

The Development & Communications Manager will also play an integral role in the early phase of shaping marketing and fundraising campaigns, in close collaboration with Senior Programmatic and Executive Leadership. We expect the position to provide thought-provoking and creative ideas related to campaign content, design, and strategy - that align with our mission and core values. They should “get” KALW’s aesthetic and push us in new directions with fresh new perspectives.

Flexible and Ambitious

Lastly, we are seeking a unique Manager who is diligent and task-oriented, and also able to roll with shifting or increasing strategy or deliverables. We are an organization with an ambitious drive to create meaningful, media-centered social change. The ideal candidate is therefore comfortable working in a fast-paced, diverse setting of artists, journalists, social impact experts, and agents for social change.

Ideal Qualifications (all of which are flexible depending on candidate)



3 years of experience as a fundraising or communications professional, ideally with some of that in a nonprofit setting.

Superb writing and editing skills.

Experience planning and implementing marketing and outreach campaigns, including digital marketing campaigns OR planning and implementing fundraising campaigns.

Experience with website management and analytics.

Strong project management and interpersonal skills.

Independent, self-motivated worker, with great attention to detail

Salary & Benefits:

The salary range for this position is $65,000 - $75,000 and is determined by experience and qualifications. KALW employees receive health/dental/vision benefits, generous PTO, and 401k participation with an employer match.

KALW is an equal employment opportunity employer committed to maintaining a non-discriminatory work environment. KALW does not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.

To Apply:

Follow this link and fill out the form completely. Applications will be considered beginning January 16, 2024.