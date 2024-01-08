BottleRock Napa Valley 2024 lineup announced

If the winter chill has been getting you down, there’s some good news in the air. BottleRock Napa, the music festival that’s billed as the first taste of summer, has announced its 2024 lineup, and it features headliners Pearl Jam, Stevie Nicks, and Ed Sheeran. Presented by JaM Cellars, the summer soiree takes place from Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26 at the Napa Valley Expo.

The three-day festival brings together a veritable feast of music, food, and wine, boasting a lineup featuring some of the world’s biggest performers, alongside underrated, up-and-coming acts. This year’s BottleRock includes some KALW Music favorites like Kali Uchis, Say She She, MonoNeon, and Dehd, plus late-2000s indie acts Miike Snow, St. Vincent, and Cold War Kids. Plus, nostalgic performers like The Offspring, Nelly, T-Pain, and My Morning Jacket.

Along with the incredible music, BottleRock Napa is also renowned for the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, which showcases an exciting array of cooking demonstrations hosted by renowned chefs and rock stars. And it probably goes without saying that there’ll be an excellent lineup of wines and craft brews to sample as well.

Three-day general admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at BottleRockNapaValley.com.