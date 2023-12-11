This Palestinian man is prioritizing humanity, especially in times of war

"And that's where I view my strength, is in kind of breaking across the binary communities. You know, pro Israel or anti Palestinian. Anti Israel and pro Palestinian. Like, I'm not pro this and I'm not anti that."

Like a lot of people, journalist Asal Ehsanipour has been in a state of despair since the Israel Hamas war began on October 7.

One of the only times she’s found comfort was an event at the San Francisco Jewish Community Center in conjunction with American Friends of the Parent Circle. The latter is a joint Israeli Palestinian organization created by bereaved family members who’ve lost a loved one to the ongoing conflict. That’s where she met a Bay Area man from a Palestinian Muslim family who believes that the only path towards peace comes from embracing our shared humanity – even during times of war. Asal brings us his story.

This story aired in the December 11, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

