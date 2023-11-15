Win tickets to Fan Expo pop culture convention featuring William Shatner!

The San Francisco Fan Expo is the ultimate pop culture convention for sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming aficionados. Running from Friday, November 24, to Sunday, November 26 at Moscone Center West, the family-friendly affair features celebrity photo opportunities, cosplay red carpets, and comic sketch duels, along with an exciting selection of panels, demos, and workshops.

KALW is giving away one pair of tickets single-day tickets to the Fan Expo on Sunday, November 26! The last-day lineup includes “An Otherworldy Discussion with William Shatner,” plus conversations with Ewan McGregor from Lord of the Rings and an opportunity to meet the voices of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. There’s also everything from Disney and comic book hero cosplay meetups, to discussions about fourth wave feminism in sc-fi to the social science of Barbie. You don’t want to miss this!

To enter, follow @kalwradio on Instagram and tag the person you want to bring with you (make sure you’re both following!). The contest runs from Thursday, November 16 to Wednesday, November 22. A winner will be selected randomly.

Read the full contest rules here.