KALW Music's On-Air Folk Festival

KALW Music will have FIVE hours of continuous live music on Saturday, November 18 from 2:00 to 7:00 pm performed by some of the Bay Area’s finest talent as part of the annual On-Air Folk Festival. Hosted by JoAnn Mar, Peter Thompson, and Kevin Vance. Here’s the line-up:

2:00 pm Alex de Grassi and The Real Sarahs:

Noted finger-style guitarist Alex de Grassi is teaming up with the Americana folk duo The Real Sarahs, Sarah Larkin and Sarah Ryan. Heavenly harmonies with beautiful arrangements.

3:00 pm Amelia Hogan with Richard Mandel:

Celtic singer Amelia Hogan just released her second solo recording “Taking Flight”. She’ll perform songs from her new CD accompanied by Richard Mandel on guitar.

4:00 pm Laurie Lewis with Tom Rozum & Leah Wollenberg:Laurie offers a preview of her annual Thanksgiving weekend concert at the Freight (and her new album, “Trees”) in the company of Tom (her longtime musical partner) and Leah (a Bluegrass Signal host since 2015).

4:45 pm Blue Birds On A Wire:BBOAW is likely the world’s only bluegrass band with a lead singer playing the pedal harp. Joselyn Sky is joined by Jasper Manning (mandolin), Ida Winfree (guitar), and Scott Conroy (bass).

5:30 pm The Sampaguitas

A new trio of Filipina singers, Aireene Espiritu, Jenevieve Francisco, and Cristina Ibarra, singing folk songs from the Philippines. They’ll debut songs from their brand new release on Little Village Records.

6:15 pm Rachel Garlin

Bay Area singer-songwriter, performing songs from her latest recordings.