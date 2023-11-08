Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Lance Gardner takes the stage as Marin Theatre Company's new artistic director
“I’m going to look for ways to collaborate with other organizations and to make these arguments for supporting individuals, artists, administrators, designers, directors, technicians.”Lance Gardner
Bay Area actor and producer Lance Gardner is no stranger to finding his way around a stage. He's known in the Bay Area theatre scene for performing in front of audiences and producing an array of events. Now, he’s applying those skills to his new role as Marin Theatre Company’s artistic director.
This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.
This interview aired in the November 8, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.