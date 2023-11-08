© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Lance Gardner takes the stage as Marin Theatre Company's new artistic director

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published November 8, 2023 at 3:00 AM PST
“I’m going to look for ways to collaborate with other organizations and to make these arguments for supporting individuals, artists, administrators, designers, directors, technicians.”
Lance Gardner

Bay Area actor and producer Lance Gardner is no stranger to finding his way around a stage. He's known in the Bay Area theatre scene for performing in front of audiences and producing an array of events. Now, he’s applying those skills to his new role as Marin Theatre Company’s artistic director.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

This interview aired in the November 8, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.
