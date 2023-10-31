Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Pulitzer Prize-winning book is a love letter to the Bay Area
Hua Hsu's Pulitzer Prize-winning book is a personal telling of the story of his time as a student at UC Berkeley, his youth in the Bay Area, and the untimely death of his friend in a crash. I spoke with him recently. He begins the conversation with a reading.