© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Julia Park Tracey pens novel inspired by her ancestor's time on an Orphan Train

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published October 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Author Julia Park Tracey
Photo provided by Julia Park Tracey
Author Julia Park Tracey

Beginning in 1854, the United States created a program to place foster children in homes. Kids were transported on rail from the East Coast to the live with families. It was called the Orphan Train. During its 75-year run, an estimated 200,000 children were part of the Orphan Train. Julia Park Tracey discovered her great-great grandfather was one of those kids. Her novel “The Bereaved” is inspired by his journey.

Tags
Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden