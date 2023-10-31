Julia Park Tracey pens novel inspired by her ancestor's time on an Orphan Train

Beginning in 1854, the United States created a program to place foster children in homes. Kids were transported on rail from the East Coast to the live with families. It was called the Orphan Train. During its 75-year run, an estimated 200,000 children were part of the Orphan Train. Julia Park Tracey discovered her great-great grandfather was one of those kids. Her novel “The Bereaved” is inspired by his journey.

