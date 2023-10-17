Gallery: P!NK kicks off the "Trustfall" tour in NorCal

As P!nk finished up her summer tour, she planned not to miss a beat, opening the “Trustfall” Tour in Sacramento on Oct. 12, 2023, then kicking off a weekend in San Francisco on Saturday, October 14, at the Chase Center. Supporting her ninth studio album from which the tour takes its name, P!nk’s catalog of pop hits transformed the arena where the Golden State Warriors win championships in the City by the Bay into a grand Las Vegas show.

The Saturday show began with the global pop icon’s digital avatar glitching on the big screens. The anticipation for the genuine article promptly paid off when P!nk then emerged from a pair of lips surrounded by bright lights announcing “Trustfall,” and descended from the rafters with

high-flying aerial work that would be perfectly at home at an eventual Vegas residency. Thrilling the crowd as she plunged down towards the stage, naturally P!nk kicked off the event with her mega-hit “Get the Party Started.”

P!nk’s decades supporting the LGQBT+ community colored the Chase Center with rainbows, making for a family-friendly queer party. Noticeable in the festive San Francisco crowds were young girls matching with their mothers, who came of age and have been supporting P!nk since her turn-of-the millennium arrival in the U.S. mainstream. P!nk’s second song of the night was “Raise Your Glass” (which Billboard listed as one of the top queer anthems of all time in 2023), signaling the emotional night was going to shift into many celebratory gears over the 23-track performance. The set list included nods to music legends Pat Benatar, Kris Kristofferson, and Sade.

P!nk delivered on the promise she made when announcing the tour, listening to “Trustfall” requires tissues and dance shoes. P!nk’s dance shoes happen to be sparkling pink boots. So whether she’s dancing with her expressive backup dancers, dangling in the air tumbling acrobatically, or planting her feet firm and singing anthems to empower audiences, P!nk’s presence is an instantaneous reminder she is an experienced pop diva at the highest level.

P!nk finishes this year at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex., and moves to international touring in 2024.

KALW caught P!nk’s “Trustfall” spectacular on Saturday, October 14, 2023. See the photo gallery now. (All photos byD.A. Mission)