The News Roundup - Domestic

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Israel this week to reaffirm U.S. support for the country’s war against Hamas. He told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that America would ‘always be there’ for Israel at a joint press conference.

House Republicans are still looking for a Speaker. Majority Leader Steve Scalise quit the race on Thursday.

California banned the use of four potentially harmful food additives this week. Brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben and red dye 3 have been linked to a variety of diseases including cancer.

