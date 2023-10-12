Black August Forever: Part of the Kehinde Wiley Speaker Series

Kehinde Wiley’s traveling exhibition is entitled “An Archaeology of Silence.” His paintings and sculptures depict Black and Brown people quiet, still, sometimes dead. They’re in poses drawn from Western canonical artwork produced by white people. They’re also often adorned by verdant foliage. They’re a powerful statement about where we’ve been and where we are.In a program guide, Kehinde Wiley said, “That is the archaeology I am unearthing: the specter of police violence and state control over the bodies of young Black and Brown people all over the world.”

The organization Live Free USA was invited to convene a set of conversations to pair with the exhibit during its run at the de Young Museum in San Francisco. Over the course of six months, in a program sponsored by KALW, they brought together leading thinkers in culture, arts, and activism from around the world. The result was a speaker series of meaningful dialogues that we’re here to share with you.

The fourth of these conversations was called "Black August Forever." Black August is a month of increased discipline, which can include fasting, exercise, and study. It’s recognized every year to remember freedom fighters who’ve fought for the rights of Black people, to call for prison reform, and to honor those who continue this necessary work.

