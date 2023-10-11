Sacred Intersectionality: Part of the Kehinde Wiley Speaker Series

W. Kamau Bell is a multimedia star whose work includes the Emmy Award-winning CNN series United Shades of America. Alicia Garza co founded the international movement Black Lives Matter. Ryan Coogler directed the groundbreaking Fruitvale Station as well as Black Panther and Creed. Mistah FAB is a hitmaking hip hop rapper and producer. Dr. Tamura Lomax is CEO for The Feminist Wire. Emil Wilbekin is an American journalist, media executive, and human rights activist.

They came together with others for a speaker series Live Free USA helped organize around the traveling art exhibition “An Archaeology of Silence.” It showcases the work of another famous artist — Kehinde Wiley: a gay Black man who grew up in Los Angeles.Over the course of six months, in a program sponsored by KALW, Live Free brought together leading thinkers in culture, arts, and activism from around the world.

The third of these conversations was a rare public gathering of artists to discuss prevailing narratives about sex, gender, and identity as it relates to Black people and communities today. It's called “Sacred Intersectionality.”

