Events @ 220 Montgomery
Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.

Live panel discussion: The State of Downtown San Francisco

KALW | By Tshego Letsoalo
Published October 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT
A crowd listening to panel discussion at KALW's 220 Montgomery downtown space
Jon Carroll
KALW hosted a launch event at the station's pop-up space at 220 Montgomery as part of San Francisco's Vacant to Vibrant program.

KALW Radio launched the station’s new downtown pop-up space at 220 Montgomery on Thursday, October 5, 2023 with a lively and thoughtful panel discussion about the state of downtown San Francisco. Led by KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny, the panel featured a conversation with Supervisor Aaron Peskin, the unofficial "mayor" of the Tenderloin Del Seymour, and the San Francisco Chronicle's Cecilia Lei. The talk included a frank look at the current issues facing the city, as well as a discussion of potential solutions. The panel also honored Dianne Feinstein, whose memorial was held a few blocks away at San Francisco’s City Hall earlier that day.

"There's so much disagreement in this city, but I think there is agreement that we're not where we want to be."
Cecilia Lei

Listen to the full discussion by pressing the blue “Listen” button above.

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin, KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny, unofficial "mayor" of the Tenderloin Del Seymour, and the San Francisco Chronicle's Cecilia Lei
Tshego Letsoalo
L to R: San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin, KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny, unofficial "mayor" of the Tenderloin Del Seymour, and the San Francisco Chronicle's Cecilia Lei at the 220 Montgomery pop-up launch.

