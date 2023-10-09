Live panel discussion: The State of Downtown San Francisco

KALW Radio launched the station’s new downtown pop-up space at 220 Montgomery on Thursday, October 5, 2023 with a lively and thoughtful panel discussion about the state of downtown San Francisco. Led by KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny, the panel featured a conversation with Supervisor Aaron Peskin, the unofficial "mayor" of the Tenderloin Del Seymour, and the San Francisco Chronicle's Cecilia Lei. The talk included a frank look at the current issues facing the city, as well as a discussion of potential solutions. The panel also honored Dianne Feinstein, whose memorial was held a few blocks away at San Francisco’s City Hall earlier that day.

"There's so much disagreement in this city, but I think there is agreement that we're not where we want to be."

Cecilia Lei

Listen to the full discussion by pressing the blue “Listen” button above.