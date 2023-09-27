SOMOS Mayfair’s La Escuelita fills the need for child care in East San Jose

Yunery Ramon Reyes, a rising sophomore at Cristo Rey San José Jesuit High School, discusses her storyabout an innovative childcare program in San Jose, and her personal connection to it.

Alejandra Alvarez said her children are always looking forward to going to SOMOS Mayfair's La Escuelita program.

The mother of six, who has three children under the age of 6 in the family support program, has been sending her children to La Escuelita for seven years. She said they are always excited to see the maestras, or teachers, and love playing with playdough and reading books at the East San Jose nonprofit.

“They help the children through their struggles,” Alvarez said in Spanish. “For example, my oldest son Haziel, his challenge was that he couldn't talk to the level he was supposed to be at, and they helped me to get my son speech therapy.”

La Escuelita started offering child care for low-income families 25 years ago. Several years ago, it added child development and early childhood education classes for children ages 6 months to 10 years old.

It offers a range of programs based on age and development that help parents understand their child’s needs and how to support them. The program is free and designed for parents to take part in the classes.

Child care is often too expensive for families living in East San Jose, Sonia Solano, the lead coordinator for La Escuelita, said.

“La Escuelita’s mission is to help develop children or create opportunities for the children to be academically successful by offering them the proper materials and activities in their growth development,” Solano said in Spanish. “La Escuelita offers programs based on research that help children thrive and grow. Such high-quality programs are difficult for low-income families in East San Jose to find and afford.”

Another one of La Escuelita’s goals is to act as a parent support group so parents don't feel alone and can relate to each other’s experiences.

Yossely Rizo, like some of the other maestras, started off in La Escuelita as a parent looking for child care. La Escuelita helped her through the challenges she faced when raising her daughter.

Rizo would listen to the strategies of other parents about how to make babies stop crying or how to deal with tantrums. She volunteered for La Escuelita and was hired as a maestra seven years ago.

“Something that has helped me were the workshops where they give advice for positive parenting and hearing that I'm not the only mother who sometimes gets frustrated or mad,” Rizo said in Spanish.

The maestra said that while they already have activities planned for the kids each day, they are always willing to be flexible to meet the children’s needs.

“We ask them questions and create activities depending on what they like,” she said.

For Alvarez, La Escuelita is a time for her to clear her head, feel supported by other parents and learn how to support her own children.

“I always tell them, ‘you can do it,’” she said. “I asked them what Cesar Chavez said — ‘yes you can’ — and whatever thing that they want to ask or know, I tell them, ‘don’t stop yourself from asking, don’t say you can’t do it.’ It helped me to push them so they don’t stop themselves.”