Cal and Stanford riding out PAC-12's swan song

Earlier this month, the much anticipated college football season kicked off, full of prime-time matchups and traditional rivalries, culminating next January in the national championship game. But this season is bittersweet for fans of the Pacific Athletic Conference, which has suddenly collapsed after 108 years, with 10 of its 12 member schools — including Cal and Stanford -- abandoning the conference for multi-million dollar television deals elsewhere. What led to the PAC-12's sudden demise? And what happens to traditions, like "The Big Game?" Recently, we spoke to longtime Bay Area sports broadcaster Rich Walcoff — long associated with Cal basketball and football — about the death of the PAC-12 and what lays ahead?

This interview aired in the September 14, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.