Flickering hopes for the future of Anchor Steam Beer

Two months ago, the tap room at the Anchor Brewing Company's home on Potrero Hill closed, along with the rest of the brewery. The owners of the brewery — which had survived San Francisco's 1906 earthquake, Prohibition and both World Wars — decided to cease end operations of the nation's oldest craft brewing company after 127 years. The assets of the company have been assigned to a process that could lead to liquidation, but the union representing the 61 former employees is making a bid to save the company and the beer. But how realistic are the chances of saving Anchor Beer?

KALW News Editor Sunni Khalid recently spoke with David Infante, who reports on the brewing industry for Fingers, a newsletter about beer, culture and chaos, about the apparent demise and possible resurrection of Anchor Brewing Company.

This interview aired in the September 12, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.