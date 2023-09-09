'Wait Wait' for September 9, 2023: With Not My Job guest Martinus Evans

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Martinus Evans and panelists Amy Dickinson, Peter Grosz, and Maeve Higgins. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Burning Man Extinguished; Monetizing The Other Side of the Bed; Gatorade's Boring New Flavor

Panel Questions

Four-wheel Spy

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about someone who will never forget the summer of 2023, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Slow AF Run Club founder Martinus Evans on something fast AF

Martinus Evans is a fitness influencer and the founder of the radically inclusive Slow AF Run Club. He may be proudly slow, but can he answer our questions about something fast AF, the Concorde jet?

Panel Questions

The Battle at Kittysburg; The Great Hole In the Wall

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Hi, My Name is Dumbo; A Crude Nude Prank; Prognostication and Provolone

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be discovered under all the mud once they clean up Burning Man.

