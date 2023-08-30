© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Theater meets history in tour ‘OUT OF Site: Sylvester, The Mighty Real’

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published August 30, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
A new compilation takes a look at the dance hits of LGBT icon Sylvester.
This month, disco legend Sylvester would’ve turned 76 years old. The gender-fluid artist became a star while living in San Francisco. A unique walking tour that blends history and theater takes Sylvester fans to his Height neighborhood. It’s called “Sylvester: The Might Real.” The tour transports audiences back to the 1970s and 80s to tell his story. The theater company Eye Zen Presents produced the tour. Lead actors and tour guides Darrel Thigpen and Nic A. Sommerfeld spoke with KALW’s Jenee Darden

This interview aired in the August 30, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
