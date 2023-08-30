Theater meets history in tour ‘OUT OF Site: Sylvester, The Mighty Real’

This month, disco legend Sylvester would’ve turned 76 years old. The gender-fluid artist became a star while living in San Francisco. A unique walking tour that blends history and theater takes Sylvester fans to his Height neighborhood. It’s called “Sylvester: The Might Real.” The tour transports audiences back to the 1970s and 80s to tell his story. The theater company Eye Zen Presents produced the tour. Lead actors and tour guides Darrel Thigpen and Nic A. Sommerfeld spoke with KALW’s Jenee Darden

This interview aired in the August 30, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.