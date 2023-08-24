A conversation with KALW's new Executive Director James Kass

On Tuesday, August 22, Crosscurrent's Hana Baba sat down with KALW's new executive director James Kass and outgoing interim executive director Ben Trefny to talk about where this station has been and, more importantly, where it is going.

James is a writer, producer, educator, and cultural activist, best known for founding and leading Youth Speaks, a Bay Area-based organization that fuses arts education and youth development and helped turn youth-led spoken word poetry into an international social movement.

If you want to ask James a question or share your vision for KALW's future, leave him a message here.