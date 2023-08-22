Hear highlights from the Cabrillo Festival on Revolutions Per Minute

The curtain may have been called on this year’s Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music, but fans will have the chance to hear a few highlights broadcast on KALW’s Revolutions Per Minute with Sarah Cahill. The festival, which features “music of our time, for our time,” is renowned for programming that celebrates modern orchestral music.

For the next four Sundays, starting Sunday, August 27, tune in to Revolutions Per Minute from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to hear the following concerts:

Sunday, August 27: Forward

Performed on the festival’s opening night, Forward featured the West Coast premieres by composers Sarah Kirkland Snider, Jennifer Higdon, Sebastian Currier, and Bora Yoon. Maestro Măcelaru conducted.

Sunday, September 3: Tears of Nature

Maestro Măcelaru lead the Festival Orchestra in works by Peter Shin, Carlos Simon, Andrea Reinkemeyer, and Tan Dun.

Sunday, September 10: Rise and Fly

This concert featured several West Coast premiers and works of contemporary composers Gabriella Smith, Julia Wolfe, Gabriela Ortiz, Robert Hughes, and Olga Neuwirth.

Sunday, September 17: Wild Geese

Cabrillo concluded with the World Premiere of Wild Geese, a festival commission in tribute to outgoing Executive Director Ellen Primack, and works by Dan Caputo, Xavier Foley, Robert Hughes, Kevin Puts, and Anna Clyne.