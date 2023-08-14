Plugged In: How the IRA is changing housing in America

The average American home generates roughly 10 thousand kilowatt hours of electricity every year according to the Energy Information Administration.

That’s the same amount of electricity it would take to run 67 desktop computers constantly for a year.

Millions of Americans are transitioning to solar energy.A Pew Research poll last year found 8 percent of households have solar installed already and 39 percent said they’re considering making the switch.

But the expensive upfront cost of installing solar (on average $16,000 to $23,000) has kept a lot of people from making the switch.

The Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act includes myriad tax incentives for Americans to make their homes more energy efficient and switch to renewable energy resources.

We’ve assembled a panel of guests to discuss the available options for homeowners and renters.

