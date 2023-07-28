We promise this week's NPR news quiz isn't ALL about 'Barbie'

This week, Barbie the movie broke box office records, lured people to a searingly depressing biopic, dominated Mattel's quarterly earnings call, and is somehow both corporate propaganda and a scream of existential angst. It puzzled and enthralled the Indigo Girls, and inspired this World Cafe playlist.

Barbie the doll may or may not be a feminist icon. She is a strong role model, and a reason to examine the history of women in the workforce. She's the star of this LAist podcast.

Thanks for taking this tour of Barbie and Barbie-adjacent content. Here's a quiz with just one question that references Barbie.

