Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

In Harm's Way Ep. 2: The Punks with Lunch

Published July 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
This story aired in the July 20, 2030 episode of Crosscurrents.

In the second installment of the series, 'In Harm's Way: Workers Battle the Overdose Crisis' we meet West Oakland Punks with Lunch, a group that's been providing sandwiches, cookies, syringes, and lifesaving services for unhoused residents in the community. A state grant has helped make that work sustainable.

This is our altar, and on it is all the names of the people we lost to overdoses. They’re always present with us. Memoralize them, make them present, because they drive what we do.
This story was edited by Lisa Morehouse and engineered by Galnadgee Joe-Johnson and this series is supported by the 2023 Center for Health Journalism California Health Equity Fellowship.

This story was made to be heard. If you are able, press the play button above to listen.

