Which way forward between Mission residents and the SFPD?

This story aired in the July 19, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Summer is usually a season reserved for leisure and celebration, especially in San Francisco's Mission District. But that's not necessarily the case, so far. Already there have been two tense confrontations involving Mission residents and the SFPD. The first was over illegal fireworks on July 4th. And then, just five days later, police arrested more than 100 people — about 80 of them juveniles — when they attempted to disrupt an annual skateboarding event, known as the Dolores Park Hill Bomb.

KALW's News Editor Sunni Khalid spoke to Mission Local reporter Joe Rivano Barros, who has been reporting on the uneasy aftermath.