Cleaning up San Francisco's streets

KALW | By Hana Baba,
Mary Catherine O'Connor
Published July 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Christopher McDaniels
Courtesy of Christopher McDaniels
/
Christopher McDaniels

This story aired in the July 13, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

"We clean 24 hours a day, but we can't maintain it ... immediately after we clean, it's back in its original condition."

To finish up our series Trash Week, Crosscurrents host Hana Baba talked to Christopher McDaniels — the superintendent of the Bureau of Street Environmental Services, working within San Francisco’s Department of Public Works.

In this interview, they discussed littering, illegal dumping, and how his department is addressing the trash problem in the City.

This story was made to be heard. If you are able, press the play button above to listen.

Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Mary Catherine O'Connor
Originally from Chicago, I’ve lived in San Francisco for the past 20 years and am a veteran reporter and communicator. I was most recently editorial director for Activate, a nonprofit that empowers science entrepreneurs to bring their research to market. Prior to that I spent a dozen years as an independent reporter whose beats included climate, energy, microplastics, technology, and recreation. I’ve written for Outside, The Guardian, Al Jazeera America, and many other publications, and in 2014 co-founded a reader-supported experiment in journalism, called Climate Confidential. I had a brief stint in radio during college and can’t wait to learn the craft of audio storytelling.
