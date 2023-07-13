Cleaning up San Francisco's streets

This story aired in the July 13, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

"We clean 24 hours a day, but we can't maintain it ... immediately after we clean, it's back in its original condition."



To finish up our series Trash Week, Crosscurrents host Hana Baba talked to Christopher McDaniels — the superintendent of the Bureau of Street Environmental Services, working within San Francisco’s Department of Public Works.

In this interview, they discussed littering, illegal dumping, and how his department is addressing the trash problem in the City.