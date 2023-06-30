Uncuffed is hiring a Communications Intern (Bay Area, half-time)

KALW is offering a paid communications internship with Uncuffed, our award-winning prison radio training program and podcast.

This is a four-month, half-time, internship, beginning in August. A successful internship may lead to continued employment with Uncuffed.

Responsibilities



Create engaging social media content

Write our email newsletter

Publicize Uncuffed Season 3

Create content for fundraising campaigns

Contribute to the Uncuffed website

Intern will receive



$30 / hour for 20 hrs / week

Monthly transportation stipends ($80 / month)

Technology reimbursements

Guidance, mentoring, and continued on-the-job training from experienced media professionals

Consultations with an education and career counselor

Monthly training in job readiness, personal and professional development, communication and conflict resolution, with a cohort of arts interns across the Bay Area.

Basic Eligibility



Ages 18+

Reside in the Bay Area

Formerly incarcerated, released within the past seven years

Able to commit to four month internship period

Documented proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Interest in the arts and media

Qualifications:



Can write clear, grammatical sentences

Comfortable using a computer and learning new programs

Interested in communications, marketing, social media, and visual design

Has reliable internet and a workspace at home, or can commute to KALW

Enthusiastic about the mission of Uncuffed

This internship is offered in partnership with the Designing Creative Futures program from California Lawyers for the Arts.

Multiple internships are available through Designing Creative Futures. Please indicate if you'd like to be placed with Uncuffed.

Apply here by Saturday, July 15.

About Uncuffed

Uncuffed, a program of KALW Public Media, offers media training to people in the carceral system in order for them to develop job skills, express their humanity, and inspire change.

KALW, an NPR member station, has led rehabilitative classes in audio production inside San Quentin State Prison since 2012, and Solano State Prison since 2018. We have aired over 80 stories produced inside the walls. The work goes out on the radio, online, and on the award-winning podcast Uncuffed.

In the coming year, we are expanding opportunities for formerly incarcerated staff members, and plan to start a radio and podcasting program at California Institution for Women. It's an exciting time to get involved to shape the future of Uncuffed.

About Designing Creative Futures

Designing Creative Futures, from California Lawyers for the Arts, is a paid job training internship program for formerly incarcerated individuals who wish to pursue careers in the arts.

This four month program offers the unique opportunity for returning residents to work closely with arts organizations through paid, part-time internships. Participants learn a variety of skills associated with careers in the arts and gain mentorship from people who are leaders in their respective fields.

Participants are placed with collaborating organizations based on the participants’ interests and the organizations’ needs. Throughout the internship period, participants receive consultations with an education and career counselor as well as social services support.



If you have any questions or accessibility needs, or if you want to recommend someone else for this position, please email uncuffed@kalw.org.

KALW is an equal employment opportunity employer committed to maintaining a non-discriminatory work environment. KALW does not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.