Decades after leaving Côte d'Ivoire, Peter One is finally enjoying his second act

If you had gone to see our guest today in West Africa back in the late '80s, you would have been one of hundreds, or maybe thousands in a huge crowd. Peter One had built a fanbase with his 1985 debut album with fellow Ivory Coast musician Jess Sah Bi called Our Garden Needs its Flowers.

And then, Peter One left it all behind to move to America. His plan was to pursue a music career in the U.S., and even though he ended up in Nashville, there were some setbacks. He worked as a nurse for years before his music was finally rediscovered. Now, Peter One has finally released his first album since that 1985 debut; it's called Come Back To Me.

In this session, Peter One joins World Cafe to talk about the long road to his second act, plus a performance recorded in front of a live audience in Philly.

Copyright 2023 XPN