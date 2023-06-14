Hiring: Part-Time Producer for Your Call
Your Call is a syndicated, listener participation show hosted by Rose Aguilar. It airs weekdays from 10-11am PT on KALW in San Francisco.
Our aim is to engage listeners in conversations about current events, politics, the climate crisis, the arts, and the media, with a focus on the ways people can get involved, make change, and build community.
We're looking for a part-time producer who:
*is immersed in news and current affairs and has new ideas about facilitating dialogue and bringing listeners into conversations that matter
*has excellent writing, editing, and fact-checking skills, as well as sound editorial judgment
*maintains high standards for all written materials, especially radio scripts and web copy
*can handle daily deadlines and the pressures of live radio
*works well independently, on a small team, and enjoys creative collaboration
*has four or more years of audio journalism experience in news and/or public affairs programming
Duties & responsibilities:
*produce Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays
*bring show and guest ideas to weekly editorial meeting
*schedule, pre-interview, and prepare guests for broadcast
*conduct and provide research materials for the host
*write promos, web copy, script intro, and questions in collaboration with the host
*update the program website and upload the show
*screen phone calls, direct engineers, and communicate with the host during broadcast
*develop creative ideas to promote the show and podcast on social media
*create social media posts before and after the show
Please submit the following materials to rose@kalw.org by July 15, 2023:
*resume
*cover letter about what you’d bring to Your Call and KALW and why you want to work with us
*two show ideas with up to three guests and an 80-word promo
Pay: $30-35 an hour depending on experience for 28 hours per week