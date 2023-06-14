Hiring: Part-Time Producer for Your Call

Your Call is a syndicated, listener participation show hosted by Rose Aguilar. It airs weekdays from 10-11am PT on KALW in San Francisco.

Our aim is to engage listeners in conversations about current events, politics, the climate crisis, the arts, and the media, with a focus on the ways people can get involved, make change, and build community.

We're looking for a part-time producer who:

*is immersed in news and current affairs and has new ideas about facilitating dialogue and bringing listeners into conversations that matter

*has excellent writing, editing, and fact-checking skills, as well as sound editorial judgment

*maintains high standards for all written materials, especially radio scripts and web copy

*can handle daily deadlines and the pressures of live radio

*works well independently, on a small team, and enjoys creative collaboration

*has four or more years of audio journalism experience in news and/or public affairs programming

Duties & responsibilities:

*produce Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

*bring show and guest ideas to weekly editorial meeting

*schedule, pre-interview, and prepare guests for broadcast

*conduct and provide research materials for the host

*write promos, web copy, script intro, and questions in collaboration with the host

*update the program website and upload the show

*screen phone calls, direct engineers, and communicate with the host during broadcast

*develop creative ideas to promote the show and podcast on social media

*create social media posts before and after the show

Please submit the following materials to rose@kalw.org by July 15, 2023:

*resume

*cover letter about what you’d bring to Your Call and KALW and why you want to work with us

*two show ideas with up to three guests and an 80-word promo

Pay: $30-35 an hour depending on experience for 28 hours per week