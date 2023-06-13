The Golden Gate Audubon Society is dropping the Audubon name

This interview aired in the June 13, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Earlier this year, the membership of the Golden Gate Audubon Society voted to remove the name of the organization's namesake, 19th century naturalist John James Audubon, from its title. The Berkeley-based group, which plans to come up with a new name in August, is following the lead of chapters in New York, Chicago and Portland. Those chapters dropped Audubon's name, following revelations that the naturalist owned slaves, was an anti-abolitionist and also held negative views of Native Americans.

KALW's Sunni Khalid spoke to Ryan Nakano, a communications associate at the Golden Gate Audubon Society about the chapter's decision to drop Audubon's name from their title.