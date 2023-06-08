Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Figuring out the cost for SF reparations
Earlier this month, San Francisco's reparations task force submitted a list of more than 100 recommendations to the city's Board of Supervisors on ways to redress decades of discrimination against the dwindling African American community. It included a one-time $5 million payment to those eligible.
KALW's News Editor Sunni Khalid spoke to Justin Hansford, a Howard University law school professor and expert on global reparations, who is advising SF reparations task force.
