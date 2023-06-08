Figuring out the cost for SF reparations

Earlier this month, San Francisco's reparations task force submitted a list of more than 100 recommendations to the city's Board of Supervisors on ways to redress decades of discrimination against the dwindling African American community. It included a one-time $5 million payment to those eligible.

KALW's News Editor Sunni Khalid spoke to Justin Hansford, a Howard University law school professor and expert on global reparations, who is advising SF reparations task force.