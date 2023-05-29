UC Berkeley anthropologists fight to protect liberal arts

UC Berkeley's Anthropology Library, the only anthropology library at a US public university, has been closed for about a year. Anthropology doctoral candidate Jesús Gutiérrez, one of the students who is leading the occupation, says he's the "closest thing to a librarian the library has had in the past year." Administration has faced fierce opposition from the students, faculty, and community members. Protesters have been occupying the space around the clock to keep it open as a circulating library.

Journalist Avery Luke, who has been reporting on the protests, recently spent the night in the library with the protestors- to learn more about the situation. She sat down for a conversation with KALW news editor Sunni Khalid.

Andrew Saintsing produced this interview.