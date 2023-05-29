© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

UC Berkeley anthropologists fight to protect liberal arts

KALW | By Avery Luke,
Sunni Khalid
Published May 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Organizers give updates to community and media from a table in the George and Mary Foster Anthropology Library on May 9, 2023. (Left to right: Ian Molloy, Hoku Jeffrey, Rabindra Hayashi, Sandra Oseguera)
Avery Luke
/
UC Berkeley's Anthropology Library, the only anthropology library at a US public university, has been closed for about a year. Anthropology doctoral candidate Jesús Gutiérrez, one of the students who is leading the occupation, says he's the "closest thing to a librarian the library has had in the past year." Administration has faced fierce opposition from the students, faculty, and community members. Protesters have been occupying the space around the clock to keep it open as a circulating library.

Journalist Avery Luke, who has been reporting on the protests, recently spent the night in the library with the protestors- to learn more about the situation. She sat down for a conversation with KALW news editor Sunni Khalid.

Andrew Saintsing produced this interview.

