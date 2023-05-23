Salma Elassal sings Sudan’s Songs of Longing

This piece aired in the May 23, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Fremont’s Salma Elassal is a renowned singer and percussionist from Sudan. She’s says that when she holds her drum on her lap and sings, the ecstatic joy she feels is undescribable. Salma’s getting ready for a Berkeley show this weekend. And the show comes at a difficult time — a war broke out in Sudan just last month with hundreds dead and hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee.

KALW's Hana Baba went to the rehearsal to get a taste of the set. Accompanying Salma is musician and art therapist Mazin Jamal- who will be on bongos. Hana talked with Mazin in between songs.