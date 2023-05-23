Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Salma Elassal sings Sudan’s Songs of Longing
This piece aired in the May 23, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.
Fremont’s Salma Elassal is a renowned singer and percussionist from Sudan. She’s says that when she holds her drum on her lap and sings, the ecstatic joy she feels is undescribable. Salma’s getting ready for a Berkeley show this weekend. And the show comes at a difficult time — a war broke out in Sudan just last month with hundreds dead and hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee.
KALW's Hana Baba went to the rehearsal to get a taste of the set. Accompanying Salma is musician and art therapist Mazin Jamal- who will be on bongos. Hana talked with Mazin in between songs.
