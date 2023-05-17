Portola Festival announces another stellar lineup of electronic music heavy hitters

Portola Festival, a veritable feast of some of the biggest names in electronic music, returns to the Bay Area for its second year on September 30 and October 1, 2023, at Pier 80 in San Francisco. The incredible lineup includes headliners Skrillex and Eric Prydz, as well as Jai Paul, Thundercat, a Basement Jaxx DJ set, and so much more.

Spanning two days and featuring carefully curated music across four stages, Portola is making a name for itself as the ultimate electronic music festival that brings together an unbelievable roster of acts from across the globe. Despite a few glitches in its inaugural year, which included crowd control issues and less than stellar sound, this year’s event once again promises to be a dance-lovers dream. Along with the impressive headliners, the lineup features favorites like Flying Lotus, Little Dragon, Roisin Murphy, and Jockstrap, plus up-and-comers like Barry Can’t Swim and Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul that are sure to become future favorites.