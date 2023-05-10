Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
EVs are here; will California's electrical grid meet the challenge?
This story aired in the May 10, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.
California recently reached a milestone of one-and-a-half million electric vehicles, or E-Vs, on the road. As that number grows, a question arises — will there be enough charging stations for them? And how will the state's power grid hold up to the increasing demand in the years ahead?
KALW News Editor Sunni Khalid spoke to Greg Morrison, the executive editor of Bumper-2-Bumper TV about the increasing number of EV’s and the challenges California faces in accommodating them.
