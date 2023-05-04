Telling 'The Story of Art Without Men' with Katy Hessel

Art historian Katy Hesselhad just left an art show in 2015 when she realized that out of the thousands of works present, therehadn’tbeen any art in the collection made by a woman.

And Katy’s art-viewing experienceisn’tunique. A 2019 survey by art historians at Williams College found that 87 percent of the art in collections in the major museums in the U.S.were createdby men

In her new book, “The Story of Art Without Men,” Katy highlights women in art from the 16th century to the present.

