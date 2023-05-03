© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Pilot program addresses racial trauma in Bay Area schools

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published May 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
This interview aired in the May 3, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to hear this interview.

Dr. Farzana Saleem is a psychologist and researcher. She sees young people of color grappling with mental health crises that are often minimized or ignored and she wants schools to take on a greater role in addressing racial stress and trauma.

Dr. Saleem provides therapy to youths and families. Two years ago, she joined Stanford’s Graduate School of Education as an Assistant Professor and has been studying the impact of racial trauma on kids of color.

Now she’s in the pilot phase of a new initiative called TRANSFORM, a school program focused on helping students build resistance to racism and a healthy sense of self.

