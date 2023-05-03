Bay Area families process the war in Sudan

This story aired in the May 3, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

In addition to being a journalist, Hana also volunteers every Sunday afternoon as a teacher, part of at the Sudanese Association of Northern California’s weekend school. Hana teaches kids about Sudan- history, music, food, folktales. But this past Sunday was different — they had to talk about something grim- the ongoing violence that has been ravaging Sudan since April 15th.

So far more than 500 people are dead, and 4 thousand injured since fighting broke out in the capital city Khartoum, between the army and a militia — fighting over control of the country.

It’s the first time Sudan’s conflicts have reached the capital city, where many of the Bay Area’s 1,500 Sudanese residents have families. Like Hana, they’re in a state of trauma — trying to connect with family members and help them to evacuate to safer countries. It’s mentally draining on the parents — and the kids feel it all.

