Why this psychologist says we need to feel 'awe'

This interview aired in the April 19, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

With everything going on in the world, sometimes it can be hard to stop- and take a moment- to smell the roses. But that is exactly what we need to be doing, according to Dacher Keltner.

He’s a psychology professor at UC Berkeley, co-director of the Greater Good Science Center. And he says awe and wonder are emotions our bodies need to experience regularly. Whether it’s from a caterpillar on a leaf, or pondering the cosmos.

Keltner's new book is “AWE The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life,” and it explores and defines this very elusive emotion. Through stories and research, across countries and cultures, Keltner shows that awe has a transformative impact on the body and mind.

Hana spoke with Dr Keltner, and since this is radio, first she asked him — "what are some sounds of awe?"

This interview was produced by Wendy Reyes.