Hiring: Fill-in Producer for Your Call

Your Call is a syndicated, listener participation live show. It airs weekdays from 10-11am PT on KALW in San Francisco.

Our aim is to engage listeners in conversations about current events, politics, the climate crisis, the arts, and the media, with a focus on the ways people can get involved, make change, and build community.

We’re looking for a fill-in producer who:



is immersed in news and current affairs

has excellent writing, editing and fact-checking skills, as well as sound editorial judgment

can handle daily deadlines and the pressures of live radio

works well on a small team and enjoys creative collaboration

has three or more years of audio journalism experience in news and/or public affairs programming

Job functions include:

schedule, pre-interview, and prepare guests for broadcast

provide research materials for the host

write promos, script outline, and copy for web post

update the program website and upload the show

connect with guests over zoom and communicate with the engineer and host

Application requirements:

cover letter including what you’d bring to Your Call and KALW and why you want to work with us

resume

please send materials to rose@kalw.org

Pay: $250 per show

KALW is an equal employment opportunity employer committed to maintaining a non-discriminatory work environment. KALW does not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.